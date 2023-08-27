U.S. Marines Killed In Osprey Crash During Training Mission In Australia

At least three United States Marines were killed after an MV-22B Osprey carrying 23 troops crashed near Darwin, Australia, during a training mission. Five Marines were rushed to Royal Darwin Hospital in serious condition.

The Osprey crashed on Melville Island, which is about 16 miles off the coast of Northern Australia.

Northern Territory Chief Minister Natasha Fyles said that several Marines were being treated at the crash site for injuries.

“We are working incredibly hard and as fast as we can to make sure we can get people to treatment,” Fyles said.

Marine Rotational Force – Darwin said that the Marines were engaged in a joint training exercise with troops from the Philippines, Australia, Indonesia, and East Timor. The 12-day exercise began on Saturday and was expected to finish on September 7. Officials did not say if the exercise would be canceled following the accident.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is the second fatal accident this year to occur during joint training exercises in Australia. In July, an Australian Army MRH-90 Taipan helicopter crashed, killing four Australian defense personnel.