21 Savage Stops Woman From Grabbing His Face During Tour Stop

By Tony M. Centeno

August 28, 2023

21 Savage
Photo: Getty Images

21 Savage felt compelled to protect himself after a fan got way to close for comfort.

On Saturday, August 26, the Atlanta-based rapper was overwhelmed by fans in the aisles of the Climate Pledge Arena as he made his grand entrance at the "It's All A Blur Tour" in Seattle. He may have become used to the waves of fans who reach out to try and touch him, but there was one woman who went way too far. In footage that was shared to social media, you can see 21 push the woman back after she attempted to grab the left side of his face.

Both Drake and 21 have come across some wild fans during their trek to the stage at the beginning of their shows. At the same show in Seattle, a fan almost grabbed Drake by the neck while he was walking to the stage. He was able to brush the fan off with a smile and continue the show. Both incidents are just examples of several eye-popping moments that have happened during 21 and Drake's time on their "It's All A Blur Tour."

Unfortunately, Drake and 21 Savage aren't the only ones who've had to deal with reckless fans at their shows this year. There have been a slew of instances in which fans have thrown objects at various artists during their performances. While several fans have thrown bras at him, Drake also had a cell phone and his own poetry book thrown at him. Other artists like Bebe Rexha and Harry Styles have also had mobile devices thrown at them. Rexha had to get stitches after she was hit in the eye with a phone.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.