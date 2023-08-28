21 Savage Stops Woman From Grabbing His Face During Tour Stop
By Tony M. Centeno
August 28, 2023
21 Savage felt compelled to protect himself after a fan got way to close for comfort.
On Saturday, August 26, the Atlanta-based rapper was overwhelmed by fans in the aisles of the Climate Pledge Arena as he made his grand entrance at the "It's All A Blur Tour" in Seattle. He may have become used to the waves of fans who reach out to try and touch him, but there was one woman who went way too far. In footage that was shared to social media, you can see 21 push the woman back after she attempted to grab the left side of his face.
A Fan Tried To Grab 21 Savage as He Walked to The Stage pic.twitter.com/7jYXn8PYzF— RapandRnb (@rapandrnb) August 28, 2023
Both Drake and 21 have come across some wild fans during their trek to the stage at the beginning of their shows. At the same show in Seattle, a fan almost grabbed Drake by the neck while he was walking to the stage. He was able to brush the fan off with a smile and continue the show. Both incidents are just examples of several eye-popping moments that have happened during 21 and Drake's time on their "It's All A Blur Tour."
Unfortunately, Drake and 21 Savage aren't the only ones who've had to deal with reckless fans at their shows this year. There have been a slew of instances in which fans have thrown objects at various artists during their performances. While several fans have thrown bras at him, Drake also had a cell phone and his own poetry book thrown at him. Other artists like Bebe Rexha and Harry Styles have also had mobile devices thrown at them. Rexha had to get stitches after she was hit in the eye with a phone.
Why she grab Drake like that LMAOOO pic.twitter.com/L0fbbLNJSX— Wost🐰 (@mosthiphop) August 26, 2023