3.6 Magnitude Earthquake Reported In Ohio

If you think you felt the ground move over the weekend, you weren't imagining it. A light earthquake was reported in Ohio late Sunday night (August 27), mere days after another quake rocked the Buckeye State, per Fox 8.

The United States Geological Survey recorded the epicenter of the 3.6 magnitude earthquake as being about 2.5 miles southeast of Madison in Lake County, occurring around 10:45 p.m. The quake, which was originally reported at a 4.0 magnitude before being downgraded to 3.6 by the USGS, was reported at a depth of around 3 miles. An aftershock was also reported shortly after around 11:15 p.m.

According to the USGS "Did You Feel It?" tool, many residents reported feeling a weak to light shaking from Cleveland and into Pennsylvania along Lake Eerie. An earthquake of this magnitude, while still felt, typically only causes minor damage. As of Monday, it does not appear that there were any injuries or damage reported as a result of the quake.

Sunday night's earthquake comes just a few days after another quake was reported near Madison. Around 8:43 a.m. on August 24, a 2.3 magnitude quake was recorded about 2.4 miles southeast of Madison near the border of Lake and Ashtabula County, per Cleveland 19. This earthquake, which is considered a minor quake given its magnitude, was recorded at a depth of 4 miles.