Bad Bunny Shares First Post With Rumored Girlfriend Kendall Jenner
By Rebekah Gonzalez
August 28, 2023
Bad Bunny has shared his first post featuring his rumored girlfriend Kendall Jenner. Over the weekend, the reggaeton star shared a video on his Instagram Story in which The Kardashians star could be heard talking, although her face wasn't visible. The video shows a small squirrel scurrying about as Jenner tries to get closer to it. "Come here," she says in the video to which Bad Bunny replies, "Mami, be careful." Then Jenner asks, "Rabies?" but the singer clarifies, "The mosquitoes!"
Fans were quick to react to the sweet interaction online. "'Mami be careful' THAT SHOULD BE ME," one fan lamented. "Timothee & Bad Bunny dating the Kardashians is so unreal to me," another wrote, referring to Kylie Jenner's rumored relationship with actor Timothée Chalamet.
While Kendall and Bad Bunny have yet to officially address their relationship, they all but confirmed it earlier this month while attending a Drake concert. The couple was caught sharing a rare moment of PDA at Drake's concert at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California on Sunday night (August 13th). An eyewitness at the show told Page Six that Jenner and Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito, were spotted "making out while Kim [Kardashian] was right next to them."
In a recent interview, Kendall also opened up about how she approaches romantic relationships. "I love really hard, and I love without apology. I don't like goodbyes, and I will fight to not have to say goodbye," she said in the Harper's Bazaar interview. "I will always fight for relationships. I've been that way since I was little, although I was shy and sometimes very closed off," she continued. "I don't give up on anything. Some people aren't willing to meet me at that level. But that's okay. I'd rather do that than shut myself off to something and not give it a proper chance."