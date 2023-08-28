Brandon Flowers Scrapped A Whole Killers Album, Says He's In 'A Crisis'

By Katrina Nattress

August 28, 2023

The Killers Perform At Emirates Stadium
Photo: Getty Images Europe

Last week, The Killers released a new single called "Your Side of Town," but fans might not want to hold their breath for a new album any time soon. Speaking to The Times, Brandon Flowers admitted that he scrapped a whole album after coming to the revelation that he doesn't want to make synth pop music anymore.

“Halfway through recording I realized, ‘I can’t do this,’” the frontman admitted. “I don’t think you’ll see us making this type of music any more.”

“This is the crisis I’m in. The Killers are my identity and our songs fill the seats, but I’m more fulfilled making music like Pressure Machine," he confessed. “I found a side of myself writing it that was strong. This was the guy I’d been looking for! I’m as proud of Hot Fuss as you can be for something you did when you were 20, but I’m not 20. So I’m thinking about the next phase of my life.”

As for the band's future, Flowers would rather be making quieter music instead of stadium rock. “I’m a different person now, it’ll be difficult to go back,” he said.

“It is a conflict,” he added. “It is just, well, at what point do I make that change? Who in the band wants to do that too? No matter what, there will always be people who look at me and just think of 'Somebody Told Me.' And I get that. But I’m interested in evolving.”

The Killers
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.