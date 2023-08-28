Brandon Flowers Scrapped A Whole Killers Album, Says He's In 'A Crisis'

Last week, The Killers released a new single called "Your Side of Town," but fans might not want to hold their breath for a new album any time soon. Speaking to The Times, Brandon Flowers admitted that he scrapped a whole album after coming to the revelation that he doesn't want to make synth pop music anymore.

“Halfway through recording I realized, ‘I can’t do this,’” the frontman admitted. “I don’t think you’ll see us making this type of music any more.”

“This is the crisis I’m in. The Killers are my identity and our songs fill the seats, but I’m more fulfilled making music like Pressure Machine," he confessed. “I found a side of myself writing it that was strong. This was the guy I’d been looking for! I’m as proud of Hot Fuss as you can be for something you did when you were 20, but I’m not 20. So I’m thinking about the next phase of my life.”

As for the band's future, Flowers would rather be making quieter music instead of stadium rock. “I’m a different person now, it’ll be difficult to go back,” he said.

“It is a conflict,” he added. “It is just, well, at what point do I make that change? Who in the band wants to do that too? No matter what, there will always be people who look at me and just think of 'Somebody Told Me.' And I get that. But I’m interested in evolving.”