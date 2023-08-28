Cincinnati Restaurant To Be Featured On 'Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives'

By Sarah Tate

August 28, 2023

Photo: pawel.gaul/E+/Getty Images

A restaurant in Cincinnati is getting its chance to shine in the national spotlight thanks to a visit from one of the biggest TV and food personalities around: Guy Fieri.

Fieri stopped by Big Jay's Place, located at 930 Hempstead Drive in Finneytown, to show off the restaurant's beloved Caribbean soul food. The visit will be featured on an upcoming episode of the hit series Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, which sees Fieri traveling across the country to see the best food America has to offer.

According to WLWT, the restaurant serves up dishes like Rasta Pasta — made with your choice of jerk chicken, shrimp or salmon — Caribbean Stir Fry, Buffalo Chicken Pasta and soul food plates filled with jerk chicken, mac and cheese, rice and collard greens. Big Jay's Place also offers unique takes on classic dishes like quesadillas, burritos and Phillys made with jerk chicken.

The restaurant shared photos of Fieri's visit on its Instagram page, showing the DDD legend's face immortalized on a tray alongside a message reading "Guy ate here" as well as a pic of the man himself repping his "Flavortown" attire.

Big Jay's Place will be featured on the Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives episode airing Friday (September 1). Tune in to the Food Network at 9 p.m. ET to see the restaurant represent Cincinnati to a national audience.

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.