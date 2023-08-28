Diddy Pledges $2 Million To Invest In Black Endeavors
By Tony M. Centeno
August 28, 2023
Diddy continues to support Black business endeavors with $2 million dollars out of his own pocket.
According to a report REVOLT published on Sunday, August 27, the multifaceted entrepreneur attended Invest Fest in Atlanta hosted by Earn Your Leisure podcast hosts Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings. While he was there, Diddy announced that he donated $1 million to launch an investment fund along with Bilal and Millings to help fund financial strategies within their network of creators and investors.
"I'm thrilled to join forces with Earn Your Leisure," Diddy said per TMZ. "We're going beyond discussing finances and taking action to demystify the world of investing for our community."
The investment fund will help pay for educational resources and tools that will teach rising Black investors everything about how to start a business and establishing their portfolios. Any profits from Diddy's investment are set to go toward his three charter schools. As if that wasn't enough, Diddy also followed through with his previous promise to donate $1 million to Jackson State University and its athletic program.
That same day, Diddy made his way over to the Cricket MEAC vs SWAC Challenge held at Georgia State University. In video footage that was shared to social media, you can see the Bad Boy Records founder present the check to JSU live during the game. The donation is set to be distributed to the university in regular installments over the next few years.
"Supporting historically Black colleges and universities is crucial to preserving their legacy and ensuring they continue to change lives," Diddy said in a statement. "This donation to Jackson State is not just a financial contribution, it's an investment in the future of our culture."
See more scenes from Diddy's special appearances this past weekend below.