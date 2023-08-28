Federal Judge Sets Trial Date In Trump's Election Interference Case

A judge has set the trial date for former President Donald Trump's federal trial for his alleged role in trying to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Lawyers for Trump asked the judge to delay the trial until 2026, citing the massive amount of evidence they have to sift through to prepare for trial.

"This is a request for a show trial, not a speedy trial," Trump lawyer John Lauro said. "Mr. Trump is not above the law, but he is not below the law."

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan denied their request and said the trial will begin on March 4, 2024, one day before Super Tuesday in the Republican Presidential primary.

"This case is not going to trial in 2026," Chutkan said.

Trump is also under indictment on business fraud charges in New York and RICO charges related to the alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia. He is also facing charges of mishandling classified documents after leaving office.

The business fraud trial in New York is scheduled to begin in March, while the trial for allegedly mishandling classified documents will start in May. Authorities in Georgia have not set a date for the trial, though Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has requested the trial to begin in October.