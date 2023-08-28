September is just around the corner, and Netflix plans to add a handful of new titles to their growing database of movies and series! Cult classic Fast Times at Ridgemont High and 2000's standout Couples Retreat are a few of many titles making their way to the streaming service this coming month.

Baby Mama, Field of Dreams, and Hacksaw Ridge will also be welcomed additions to the streaming service this month. Fans waiting patiently for the highly-anticipated "After The Altar" episode of Love is Blind (Season 4) will get to enjoy its arrival on the 1st of the month!

Popular titles like A Knight’s Tale, American Graffiti, and Bruce Almighty, will slowly be removed throughout the month. (See: Here's Everything Leaving Netflix In September 2023.)

Here's everything coming to Netflix in September 2023: