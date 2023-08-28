Here's Everything Coming To Netflix In September 2023
By Logan DeLoye
August 28, 2023
September is just around the corner, and Netflix plans to add a handful of new titles to their growing database of movies and series! Cult classic Fast Times at Ridgemont High and 2000's standout Couples Retreat are a few of many titles making their way to the streaming service this coming month.
Baby Mama, Field of Dreams, and Hacksaw Ridge will also be welcomed additions to the streaming service this month. Fans waiting patiently for the highly-anticipated "After The Altar" episode of Love is Blind (Season 4) will get to enjoy its arrival on the 1st of the month!
Popular titles like A Knight’s Tale, American Graffiti, and Bruce Almighty, will slowly be removed throughout the month. (See: Here's Everything Leaving Netflix In September 2023.)
Here's everything coming to Netflix in September 2023:
September 1
- 8 Mile (2002)
- A Day and a Half (2023)
- Arrival (2016)
- Baby Mama (2008)
- Bakugan (Season 1)
- Couples Retreat (2009)
- Disenchantment (Part 5)
- Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982)
- Fences (2016)
- Field of Dreams (1989)
- Friday Night Plan (2023)
- Hacksaw Ridge (2016)
- Happy Ending (2023)
- Jaws Movie Collection:
- Jaws 2
- Jaws 3
- Jaws: The Revenge
- Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011)
- Land of the Lost (2009)
- Love is Blind: After the Altar (Season 4) Netflix Original
- Matilda (1996)
- Miss Congeniality (2000)
- Mr Bean’s Holiday (2007)
- National Security (2003)
- One Piece Movie/Special Collection:
- One Piece: 3D2Y – Overcome Ace’s Death! Luffy’s Vow to His Friends (2014)
- One Piece Adventure of Nebulandia (2015)
- One Piece Film: Gold (2016)
- One Piece: Heart of Gold (2016)
- One Piece Episode of East Blue: Luffy and His Four Friends’ Great Adventure (2017)
- One Piece Episode of Skypiea (2018)
- Open Season: Scared Silly (2015)
- Public Enemies (2009)
- Snitch (2013)
- Superbad (2007)
- S.W.A.T. (Season 6)
- Stand by Me (1986)
- The Deer Hunter (1978)
- The Master of Disguise (2003)
- U-571 (2000)
- Up in the Air (2009)
- Vice (2018)
- Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit (2005)
- Woody Woodpecker (2017)
September 2
- Love Again (2023)
September 3
- Crank (2006)
- Crank: High Voltage (2009)
- Is She the Wolf? (Season 1)
September 4
- Call the Midwife (Season 12)
September 5
- Anchorman Movie Collection
- Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004)
- Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues (2013)
- Shane Gillis: Beautiful Dogs (2023)
September 6
- 6ixtynin9 The Series (Season 1)
- Infamy (Season 1)
- Reporting for Duty (Season 1)
- Scouts Honor: The Secret Files of the Boy Scouts of America (2023)
- Tahir’s House (Season 1)
September 7
- Dear Child (Limited Series)
- GAMERA -Rebirth- (Season 1)
- Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight (Season 3)
- The Swan Princess: A Fairytale Is Born (2023)
- Top Boy (Season 3 / Season 5)
- Virgin River (Season 5 – Part 1)
- What If (2023)
September 8
- A Time Called You (Season 1)
- Burning Body (Season 1)
- Pokémon: To be a Pokémon Master: Ultimate Journeys: The Series (Part 1)
- Rosa Peral’s Tapes (2023)
- Selling the OC (Season 2)
- Spy Ops (Season 1)
September 12
- Glow Up (Season 5)
- Michelle Wolf: It’s Great To Be Here (Limited Series)
- The Wolf of Wall Street (2013)
September 13
- Freestyle (2023)
- Tapie / Class Act (Season 1)
- Wrestlers (Season 1)
September 14
- Barbie – A Touch of Magic (Season 1)
- Di4ries (Season 2 – Part 1)
- Ehrengard: The Art of Seduction (2023)
- Once Upon a Crime (2023)
- Thursday’s Widows (Season 1)
September 15
- Ancient Aliens
- Band of Brothers (Limited Series)
- El Conde / The Count (2023)
- Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons (Season 7)
- Intervention (Season 22)
- Love at First Sight (2023)
- Miseducation (Season 1)
- Surviving Summer (Season 2)
- The Club (Season 2)
- The Count / El Conde (2023)
- The Pacific (Limited Series)
- Wipeout
September 16
- My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2 (2016)
September 18
- My Little Pony: Make Your Mark (Chapter 5)
September 19
- Kountry Wayne: A Woman’s Prayer (2023)
- The Saint of Second Chances (2023) Netflix Original – Documentary on Mike Veeck and his relationship with his father, Bill. Narrated by Jeff Daniels and featuring Charlie Day.
September 20
- Hard Broken (Season 1)
- New Amsterdam (Season 5)
September 21
- Kengan Ashura (Season 2)
- Scissor Seven (Season 4)
- Sex Education (Season 4)
September 22
- How To Deal With a Heartbreak (2023)
- Love is Blind (Season 5)
- Week 1 (Friday, September 22)
- Week 2 (Friday, September 29)
- Week 3 (Friday, October 6)
- Week 4 (Friday, October 13)
- Song of the Bandits (Season 1)
- Spy Kids: Armageddon (2023)
- The Black Book (2023)
September 25
- Little Baby Bum: Music Time (Season 1) Netflix Original – New animated kids series.
September 26
- Storyteller (iOS and Google Play)
- Who Killed Jill Dando? (2023)
September 27
- Encounters
- Overhaul (2023)
- The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar (2023)
September 28
- Castlevania: Nocturne (Season 1)
- Love Is In The Air (2023)
- The Darkness within La Luz del Mundo (Season 1)
September 29
- Choona (Season 1)
- Do Not Disturb (2023)
- NOWHERE (2023)
- Power Rangers: Cosmic Fury (Season 3)
Source: What's On Netflix