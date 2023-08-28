Here's Everything Leaving Netflix In September 2023
September is just around the corner and with each new month comes the removal and addition of some of your favorite Netflix titles. Titles such as Nanny McPhee, the Rocky series, Star Trek, and Titanic are just a few of many films set to be removed from the streaming services' database before the first of the month.
Popular titles like Warm Bodies, A League of Their Own, Crazy Beautiful You, Doom, and The Other Boleyn Girl will slowly be removed throughout September. Despite the loss of so many good films, a handful of new series and classic movies will also be added. (See: Here's Everything Coming To Netflix In September 2023.)
Here's everything leaving Netflix in September 2023:
September 1
- A Knight’s Tale (2001)
- Age of Rebellion (2018)
- Airport (1970)
- Airport ’77 (1977)
- Airport 1975 (1974)
- Alias JJ: La Celebridad Del Mal (2017)
- American Graffiti (1973)
- American Hustle (2013)
- Blue Exorcist (Season 1)
- Bruce Almighty (2003)
- Charlie Wilson’s War (2007)
- Chicken Run (2000)
- Children of the Sea (2019)
- Easy A (2010)
- Erased (Season 1)
- Fate/Grand Order -First Order- (2016)
- Garbage (2018)
- Hop (2011)
- If Beale Street Could Talk (2019)
- InuYasha the Movie: Affections Touching Across Time
- InuYasha the Movie 2: The Castle Beyond the Looking Glass
- InuYasha the Movie 3: Swords of an Honorable Ruler
- InuYasha the Movie 4: Fire on the Mystic Island
- I Survived A Crime (Season 1)
- Luv Kushh (Season 1)
- Janoskians: Untold and Untrue (2016)
- Jarhead (2005)
- Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius (2001)
- Kicking & Screaming (2005)
- Magic Mike (2012)
- Magic Mike XXL (2015)
- Mean Girls (2004)
- Moving Art (Seasons 1-3)
- Once Again (2018)
- Open Season (2006)
- Open Season 2 (2008)
- Paranormal Activity (2009)
- Peter Pan (2003)
- Rise of the Guardians (2012)
- Road House (1989)
- Rush Hour (1998)
- Rush Hour 2 (2001)
- Rush Hour 3 (2007)
- Salt (2010)
- Scream (Seasons 1-3)
- Secret Window (2004)
- Seven Years in Tibet (1997)
- She’s Gotta Have It (1986)
- Sister, Sister (Seasons 1-6)
- Sisters (Season 1) – Netflix Original Removal
- Sleepless in Seattle (1993)
- Snervous Tyler Oakley (2015)
- Still Alice (2014)
- Take the Ball, Pass the Ball (2018)
- Tears of the Sun (2003)
- Terminator 2: Judgement Day (1991)
- The Bad Guys (2022)
- The Dictator (2012)
- The Dilemma (2011)
- The Italian Job (2003)
- The Kingdom (2007)
- The Other Boleyn Girl (2008)
- The Poison Rose (2019)
- The Promised Neverland (Season 1)
- The Ring (2003)
- The Scorpion King (2002)
- The Tale of Despereaux (2008)
- The Thing (2011)
- Unleashed (2005)
September 3
- Never Back Down: Revolt (2021)
September 4
- The Debt Collector (2018)
September 6
- Shadow Parties (2020)
- Vampire Academy (2014)
September 7
- Life Sentence (Season 1)
- That Thing Called Tadhana (2015)
- The Originals (Seasons 1-5)
- Valor (Season 1)
September 8
- Starting Over Again (2014)
- The Love Affair (2015)
September 11
- Girlfriends (Seasons 1-8 – 172 episodes)
- Satria Heroes: Revenge of the Darkness (2017)
September 14
- Colette (2018)
- Finally Found Someone (2017)
September 15
- A Love Story (2007)
- Barcelona: A Love Untold (2016)
- Crazy Beautiful You (2015)
- Everything About Her (2016)
- Intervention (Season 21)
- Seven Sundays (2017)
September 16
- VeggieTales in the City (Seasons 1-2) – Netflix Original Removal
- Wish Upon a Unicorn (2020)
September 18
- Residue (2020) – ARRAY Removal
- Tayo and Little Wizards (Season 1)
September 21
- High & Low The Red Rain (2016)
- How High 2 (2019)
- Jiu Jitsu (2020)
September 23
- In Darkness (2018)
September 30
- Annihilation (2018)
- 60 Days In: Season 3
- A League of Their Own
- Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Season 1
- Clear and Present Danger
- Doom
- Hatfields & McCoys: Season 1
- Kick-Ass
- Lawless
- Nanny McPhee
- Rocky
- Rocky II
- Rocky III
- Rocky IV
- Rocky V
- Snow White & the Huntsman
- Star Trek
- Star Trek Into Darkness
- Titanic
- Warm Bodies
Source: What's On Netflix