Judge Refuses To Throw Out Case Against Parade Shooter's Father

A judge refused to throw out the charges against Robert Crimo Jr., the father of the man accused of killing seven people and wounding dozens of others in a mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, in 2022.

Crimo was indicted on seven counts of reckless conduct for sponsoring his son's firearm Owners Identification (FOID) application. Prosecutors said that Crimo is "liable for any damages resulting from the minor applicant's use of firearms or firearm ammunition."

Crimo's lawyers argued that the charges should be dropped because he signed the form years before the shooting. They also claimed that the law is unconstitutionally vague.

Lake County Associate Judge George Strickland rejected those claims. He said that charges were filed within the statute of limitations and are valid through July 4, 2025, three years from the date of the mass shooting.

His trial date was set for November 6. If convicted, he faces up to three years behind bars.

Crimo's son is facing 117 charges for killing seven people and wounding 40 others. He pleaded not guilty, and a date for his trial has not been set.