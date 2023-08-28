Miley Cyrus Gets Brutally Honest About Why She Won't Tour In New Video
By Rebekah Gonzalez
August 28, 2023
Miley Cyrus raised eyebrows last month when she revealed that she wouldn't be taking her newest album Endless Summer Vacation on tour. Since then, Cyrus has clarified that she doesn't take her fans for granted and it's more about the grueling schedule that tour life requires. The pop star is continuing to open up about her experience touring as part of a new TikTok series for her latest single "Used To Be Young." The ongoing series features Miley sitting on a couch and reminiscing about her childhood in the spotlight.
"And that's what people don't really understand about touring is the show is only 90 minutes but that's your life," she shared. "If you're performing at a certain level of intensity and excellence, there should be an equal amount of recovery and rest."
Miley continued by discussing the psychological effects of touring. "There's a level of ego that has to play a part that I feel gets overused when I'm on tour. And once that switches on it's hard to turn it off. I think when you're training your ego every single night to be active, that's the hardest switch for me to turn off." The singer went on to admit, "Having every day, the relationship between you and other humans being subject and observer isn't healthy for me. Because it erases my humanity and my connection and without my humanity and connection I can't be a songwriter which is my priority."
The singer concluded the video by joking, "Have you ever seen a girl that's been on tour for two years? They come back with facial hair. I'm telling you. I'm telling you right now, I got dermaplane when I was on Bangerz [tour]."