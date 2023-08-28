Miley Cyrus Gets Brutally Honest About Why She Won't Tour In New Video

Miley continued by discussing the psychological effects of touring. "There's a level of ego that has to play a part that I feel gets overused when I'm on tour. And once that switches on it's hard to turn it off. I think when you're training your ego every single night to be active, that's the hardest switch for me to turn off." The singer went on to admit, "Having every day, the relationship between you and other humans being subject and observer isn't healthy for me. Because it erases my humanity and my connection and without my humanity and connection I can't be a songwriter which is my priority."

The singer concluded the video by joking, "Have you ever seen a girl that's been on tour for two years? They come back with facial hair. I'm telling you. I'm telling you right now, I got dermaplane when I was on Bangerz [tour]."