Missouri Spot Named The 'Coolest Hidden Wonder' In The State

By Sarah Tate

August 28, 2023

Photo: Melissa Kopka/iStock Editorial/Getty Images

When searching for fun and interesting things to do when traveling to a new area, it often pays to veer off the beaten path and the explore oft-overlooked, or possibly even strange, destinations and attractions.

Using data from Atlas Obscura, Stacker searched around the country for the "coolest hidden wonders," compiling a list of the top spot in each state, from an upside-down forest and mysterious glowing orb to a magic mushroom house and an "underwater city for the dead."

According to the site, the coolest hidden wonder in all of Missouri is Welch Spring Hospital Ruins, a site in Jadwin that used to be thought to have special healing waters.

Here's what the site had to say:

"Welch Spring's supposedly healing waters flowed from a cave along the Current River in southern Missouri's Ozarks — and, in 1913, they attracted the attention of Dr. C.H. Diehl, who bought the spring and built a hospital at the cave's opening for patients struggling with consumption (aka tuberculosis). However, the facility — which was probably more akin to a health spa — ultimately failed; it was too difficult to reach in such a remote location. After Dr. Diehl died in 1940, it fell into disrepair — and the Welch Spring Hospital Ruins are now accessible by foot (at the end of a half-mile trail) or via canoe."

Check out the full list at Stacker.com to read up on the coolest hidden wonders around the country.

