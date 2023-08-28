The Best Mom & Pop Restaurant In Massachusetts

By Logan DeLoye

August 28, 2023

There's enough place for everyone
Photo: iStockphoto

If you've been craving delicious, homestyle cooking, but don't feel like putting multiple hours into crafting a meal, look no further than the best mom and pop restaurant around! This special restaurant is known for its "old-fashioned" hospitality, timeless atmosphere, and delectable cuisine among other stand-out qualities. While many of these charming eateries exist throughout America, only one in each state is known for being the absolute best. Wether it be the staff, food, or location; something about this mom and pop restaurant keeps customers coming back for more, and we're going to tell you why!

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best mom and pop restaurant in Massachusetts is Theo's Cozy Corner in Boston.

Here's what LoveFood had to say about the best mom and pop restaurant in the entire state:

"This tiny spot in Boston's North End started off life as just Cozy Corner, and current owner Theo Cristo started working there as a dishwasher in 1989. He eventually ended up buying the restaurant and adding his name to the joint, which is a super-popular breakfast and lunch destination for locals. It serves up Italian and American classics, including pasta and sandwiches, while the house special is Muqueca: a seafood stew from Theo's native Brazil."

For a continued list of the best mom and pop restaurants across the country visit lovefood.com.

