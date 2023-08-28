Tips For Taking Care Of Your Pets During Tropical Storm Idalia

As Floridians finalize their hurricane plans ahead of Tropical Storm Idalia, they should make sure other members of their household are ready: pets. Whether you're leaving your home or hunkering down for the storm, these tips can help you make sure you and your furry friend are secure ahead of ferocious weather.

Make sure your records are up-to-date. Vaccination papers, medical records, and identification tags are included. Have copies of this information and keep them in waterproof containers. As for your pet's tags, ensure the information is secured on their collar. Micro-chipping, pet trackers, and GPS collars also come in handy, if not already done.

Never leave your pet alone or outside. Always bring your pets inside during a severe weather event. They could be exposed to structural damage, flooding, and other dangers when a hurricane sweeps through. This is the same case if they're left alone at home during a hurricane. Always make sure you have a carrier or leash with you, as well.

Introduce your pet to a shelter room. If you have a room dedicated to sheltering yourself against severe weather, try and get your pet acquainted in this space. It can range from bathrooms and closets to basements. Have them eat food and water to get comfortable and even sleep here so they feel more comfortable. If you have no other options, you go to a pet-friendly shelter or location that can brave the storm.

Prepare a disaster kit for your pet. If you have a hurricane kit ready, you should have one for your pet, too. According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Resources, the kit should include a two-week supply of food, water, and medication for each animal, as well as their up-to-date veterinary records, photos of your pet, registration, and contact information of friends and family. It also includes instructions for the food and medication, non-spill dishes, blankets, and first aid.

What about my fish? If you have an at-home aquarium, experts recommend you purchase a battery-powered oxygen pump and extra batteries so your fish can survive for up to 48 hours after a power outage. If power isn't restored for days, rent or borrow a generator. Temperature regulation is also important, and Something Fishy has tips for that.