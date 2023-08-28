Tribal Rangers Remove Climate Protesters Blocking The Road To Burning Man

Tribal Rangers broke up a climate change protest that blocked the roadway to the annual Burning Man festival in Black Rock Desert, Nevada.

On Sunday (August 28), a group of six protesters parked a trailer across the road and unfurled banners demanding an end to capitalism and calling for a general strike over climate change. The protest caused a miles-long traffic jam, leaving festivalgoers stuck in their cars amid the sweltering Nevada heat.

Several motorists tried to intervene and forcefully remove the protesters while waiting for the police to arrive.

Eventually, Rangers from Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribal Police Department of Nevada showed up and forcefully removed the protesters from the road at gunpoint.

The protest was organized by two protest groups, Seven Circles, and Extinction Rebellion, who want to pressure the organizers of Burning Man to get involved in the fight against climate change. According to the New York Post, the groups are angry about the "popularization of Burning Man among affluent people who do not live the stated values of Burning Man, resulting in the commodification of the event."