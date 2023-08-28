The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill was placed on lockdown Monday (August 28) afternoon as police responded to reports of an armed person around campus.

UNC and law enforcement issued an Alert Carolina shortly after 1 p.m. stating that there was 'an armed and dangerous person on or near campus," per ABC 11. Another alert was sent out about an hour later confirming that the campus was on lockdown as it was an "active assailant situation." The suspect remains at large. Around 2:30 p.m., UNC police shared a photo of a person of interest and advised anyone who sees the person to keep their distance and call 911. Their connection to the school was not immediately known.