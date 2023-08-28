WATCH: Curious Deer Wanders Into Washington Candy Shop

Customers inside a Washington candy store got quite the surprise when one horned patron decided to explore the shop. Footage obtained by KOMO shows a curious deer with a sweet tooth casually walking into Buddy and Howies Candy Store, located at 739 Point Brown Avenue NW in Ocean Shores.

The buck sniffs around the business, including the mound of confections at the center of the scene. As a couple of people come over to record the creature, the deer begins to pace cautiously around the store before leaving where he entered.

"He came in and the only damage done was he might have got a piece of wonderful taffy!" Jenn Strobel, owner of the store, told reporters over email. "Only in Ocean Shores!"

While some social media users were upset at the customers for disturbing the deer, others remarked how precious of a moment it was overall.

"Aww, humans ruined the deer's shopping," one person wrote under NBC News' X (formerly Twitter) post sharing the video.

"I always see so many deer when I'm in Ocean Shores. This is adorable!!" another reposted.

One user joked, "Because all of those candies are under a buck."

"I don’t blame him, the huckleberry taffy there is really good!" someone said.