Wisconsin Spot Named The 'Coolest Hidden Wonder' In The State

When searching for fun and interesting things to do when traveling to a new area, it often pays to veer off the beaten path and the explore oft-overlooked, or possibly even strange, destinations and attractions.

Using data from Atlas Obscura, Stacker searched around the country for the "coolest hidden wonders," compiling a list of the top spot in each state, from an upside-down forest and mysterious glowing orb to a magic mushroom house and an "underwater city for the dead."

According to the site, the coolest hidden wonder in all of Wisconsin is the Shorewood Ghost Train, a unique installation that "[mimics] the 'schedule, speed, and drama'" of an old high-speed passenger train.

Here's what the site had to say:

"A high-speed passenger train called the Twin Cities 400 used to run through Shorewood, Wisconsin, on its route between Minneapolis and Chicago — until it was decommissioned in 1963. But since 2016, it's lived on as the Shorewood Ghost Train, a multimedia installation on the rail line's former train trestle now known as the Oak Leaf Trail Bridge, which cross over Capitol Drive."

Check out the full list at Stacker.com to read up on the coolest hidden wonders around the country.