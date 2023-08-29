Ariana Grande's 'WICKED' Costar Covers One Of Her Biggest Hits

By Rebekah Gonzalez

August 29, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Ariana Grande's WICKED costar Cynthia Erivo has shared a beautiful and unique cover of one of the pop star's biggest songs. This week, the Tony Award winner posted a stripped-back cover of Ariana's 2015 single "One Last Time." The song was featured on her album My Everything and was the last single to be released following other hits like "Bang Bang," "Break Free," Problem," and "Love Me Harder." The album was nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album at the 2015 Grammy Awards but lost to Sam Smith's In the Lonely Hour. Check out Erivo's acoustic rendition of "One Last Time" below!

Fans will get to see Grande and Erivo sing together when they hit the silver screen as Glinda the Good and Elphaba in the highly-anticipated movie musical adaptation of the beloved Broadway show WICKED. The first part of the movie is set to hit theaters on November 27, 2024. Last year, Erivo gushed about working with Grande to the press. “I love her, truly,” Erivo told Variety on the red carpet. “She is funny and unbelievably talented and unbelievably sweet and truly working hard. We’re both working really hard together. I’m excited for both of us.”

While filming WICKED, Ariana also created a week's worth of content for the 10th anniversary of her debut album Yours Truly. The pop star has been sharing live performances from London and doing Q&As ahead of the anniversary on August 30th. "I cannot believe Yours Truly week is halfway over already!" Grande wrote on her Instagram story on Tuesday, August 29th. "I hope you've been enjoying it as much as I have... thank you for celebrating with me and for making it so special. Love you so much... more tomorrow!"

