Ariana Grande's 'WICKED' Costar Covers One Of Her Biggest Hits

Fans will get to see Grande and Erivo sing together when they hit the silver screen as Glinda the Good and Elphaba in the highly-anticipated movie musical adaptation of the beloved Broadway show WICKED. The first part of the movie is set to hit theaters on November 27, 2024. Last year, Erivo gushed about working with Grande to the press. “I love her, truly,” Erivo told Variety on the red carpet. “She is funny and unbelievably talented and unbelievably sweet and truly working hard. We’re both working really hard together. I’m excited for both of us.”

While filming WICKED, Ariana also created a week's worth of content for the 10th anniversary of her debut album Yours Truly. The pop star has been sharing live performances from London and doing Q&As ahead of the anniversary on August 30th. "I cannot believe Yours Truly week is halfway over already!" Grande wrote on her Instagram story on Tuesday, August 29th. "I hope you've been enjoying it as much as I have... thank you for celebrating with me and for making it so special. Love you so much... more tomorrow!"