Navigating the intricate systems of crowded roads, highways and intersections, living in urban or less walkable areas has transformed driving into an essential aspect of daily life.

In the complex matrix of modern roadways, a new Forbes Advisor report has determined that the state Arizona has emerged as an epicenter of a rather fiery phenomenon — road rage.

Topping the charts as the number one state for confrontational drivers, Arizona's roads have become an unexpected battleground for emotions on wheels. As a matter of fact, the state received a comprehensive road rage score of 100 out of 100. To complete the research, the publication conducted a survey of 10,000 licensed drivers and analyzed every state based on nine primary metrics.

It was found that the top factors contributing to violent incidents involving angry drivers include feeling stressed, upset or tired, heavy traffic or running late.

Here's what was said about Arizona drivers being crowned as having the worst road rage:

"The Grand Canyon State ranked second worst for the percentage of drivers who have been forced off the road (22.5%) and tied with Oklahoma for having the third highest percentage of drivers who have been tailgated (70.5%).

31.5% of Arizona drivers reported that another driver has exited their vehicle to yell at or fight with them, the fifth highest amount in the nation.

Additionally, Arizona ranks sixth worst for both the percentage of drivers who experience road rage very frequently in their home state (31.5%) and the percentage of drivers who have been yelled at, insulted, cursed at or threatened by another driver (81%)."

Drivers experience road rage the most on freeways or on highways and the least on rural roads.