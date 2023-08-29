The Broward Sheriff's Office has identified one of the victims in the Monday (August 28) helicopter crash as Capt. Terryson Jackson, according to WPLG. Sheriff Gregory Tony said Jackson, 50, was one of three other fire rescue members onboard the aircraft when it was dispatched around 8:41 a.m. to a traffic crash in North Lauderdale.

Minutes after the helicopter took flight, the pilot, identified as 37-year-old Daron Roche, was forced to cancel their transport due to mechanical issues. BSO confirmed a fire broke out onboard, and the crew scrambled to extinguish it. Footage captured by witnesses shows the chopper gushing smoke before it spun out of control and crashed into an apartment building in Pompano Beach.

Officials said the helicopter went down into the area of North Dixie Highway and Atlantic Boulevard around 8:45 a.m., sparking a massive blaze.

“Unfortunately in the crash, he was trapped, could not get out, and we lost him,” Tony explained in a news conference. He added that Roche and the other paramedic, 31-year-old Mikael Chaguaceda, managed to crawl out of the wreckage to safety. They're currently hospitalized in fair condition.