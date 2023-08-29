Colorado Restaurant Chain Serves One Of America's Best Burgers

It's no secret that the burger is one of the United States' most recognizable foods. With so many fast food places, sit-down restaurants, and hole-in-the-wall joints serving this juicy sandwich, finding the best of the best can be a difficult task.

That's why TastingTable released a list of the best burgers you can find in the country. The website states, "We put a call out to the Tasting Table staff and had our writers and editors share their picks for the absolute best burgers across America."

Park Burger's Getting Figgy Wit It was named one of America's most delicious burgers! Here's why:

"The Getting Figgy Wit It features a patty loaded with sweet, creamy brie cheese, tart fig jam, smoky bacon, peppery arugula, and a hint of fresh rosemary to bring it all together. This knockout combination is more than enough to make your mouth water. The richness of the brie pairs brilliantly with the burger and bacon, while the fig jam contributes an unexpected pop of sweetness to the whole combo. (Add a fried egg for extra indulgence.) Enjoy it with a side of Park Burger's famous truffle parmesan fries and a cookies and cream milkshake for maximum ROI."