Colorado Restaurant Chain Serves One Of America's Best Burgers

By Zuri Anderson

August 29, 2023

Burger with French Fries
Photo: BURCU ATALAY TANKUT / Moment / Getty Images

It's no secret that the burger is one of the United States' most recognizable foods. With so many fast food places, sit-down restaurants, and hole-in-the-wall joints serving this juicy sandwich, finding the best of the best can be a difficult task.

That's why TastingTable released a list of the best burgers you can find in the country. The website states, "We put a call out to the Tasting Table staff and had our writers and editors share their picks for the absolute best burgers across America."

Park Burger's Getting Figgy Wit It was named one of America's most delicious burgers! Here's why:

"The Getting Figgy Wit It features a patty loaded with sweet, creamy brie cheese, tart fig jam, smoky bacon, peppery arugula, and a hint of fresh rosemary to bring it all together. This knockout combination is more than enough to make your mouth water. The richness of the brie pairs brilliantly with the burger and bacon, while the fig jam contributes an unexpected pop of sweetness to the whole combo. (Add a fried egg for extra indulgence.) Enjoy it with a side of Park Burger's famous truffle parmesan fries and a cookies and cream milkshake for maximum ROI."

Park Burger has four locations across Denver.

If want to see more of America's most mouth-watering burgers, visit tastingtable.com for the full list.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.