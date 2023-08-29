Decision Made On Jonathan Taylor's Future With Colts: Report

The Indianapolis Colts are reportedly expected to place All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor on the physically unable to perform list after failing to find a suitable trade offer before Tuesday (August 29), league sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

"No deal: Indianapolis did not find what it felt was a fair-value offer for Jonathan Taylor and it is not trading its All-Pro running back today, league sources tell ESPN," Schefter posted on his X account Tuesday. "With no trade materializing today, Taylor now is expected to remain on the Physically Unable to Perform List, making him ineligible to play the first four games of the season. Taylor now is expected to miss games vs. the Jaguars, at Houston, at Baltimore and vs. the Rams.