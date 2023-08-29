Decision Made On Jonathan Taylor's Future With Colts: Report
By Jason Hall
August 29, 2023
The Indianapolis Colts are reportedly expected to place All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor on the physically unable to perform list after failing to find a suitable trade offer before Tuesday (August 29), league sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.
"No deal: Indianapolis did not find what it felt was a fair-value offer for Jonathan Taylor and it is not trading its All-Pro running back today, league sources tell ESPN," Schefter posted on his X account Tuesday. "With no trade materializing today, Taylor now is expected to remain on the Physically Unable to Perform List, making him ineligible to play the first four games of the season. Taylor now is expected to miss games vs. the Jaguars, at Houston, at Baltimore and vs. the Rams.
The Colts reportedly discussed a trade involving Taylor with the Miami Dolphins but were not offered a first-round pick as compensation, sources told the Athletic's Dianna Russini.
While Indy was shooting for a first round pick in return, I was told that was never offered by any team.
"The Colts have had conversations with the Miami Dolphins about a trade for Jonathan Taylor, per sources. While Indy was shooting for a first round pick in return, I was told that was never offered by any team," Russini wrote on her X account.
Last week, the Colts reportedly gave Taylor permission to seek a trade, sources with knowledge of the situation told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
"Sources: The #Colts have given star RB Jonathan Taylor permission to seek a trade, and conversations to find potential landing spots are ongoing. Several GMs and talent evaluators were informed earlier today that Taylor is available," Rapoport tweeted.
Colts owner Jim Irsay had previously stated that the team wouldn't participate in trade talks involving Taylor, who requested such following a meeting with Irsay on the team bus during training camp in July, according to Rapoport and NFL Network colleague Albert Breer.
"Text from @Colts owner @JimIrsay on Jonathan Taylor’s trade request (as reported by @RapSheet): 'We’re not trading Jonathan… end of discussion. Not now and not in October!'
Taylor, who suffered a season-ending high ankle sprain late in December after previously missing three games due to the same injury, was placed on the physically unable to perform list during the entirety of the preseason following offseason surgery and remained on the list after returning to the team. The former Pro Bowler was later excused from camp for a second time due to what the team called a personal matter.
Taylor was selected by the Colts at No. 41 overall in the second-round of the 2020 NFL Draft and has emerged as one of the NFL's top running backs. The former Wisconsin standout led the NFL in rushing yards (1,811) and rushing touchdowns (18) in 2021, earning All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors for the first time.