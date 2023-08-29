Eminem Orders GOP Presidential Candidate To Stop Using His Hit Song
By Tony M. Centeno
August 29, 2023
Eminem is doing whatever he can to stop presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy from using his hit song on the campaign trail.
According to a report the Daily Mail published on Monday, August 28, the real Slim Shady reached out to BMI and asked them to revoke a license that has allowed the Ramaswamy campaign to use his song "Lose Yourself" during his events. In a letter sent to the Republican presidential hopeful's lawyer, BMI stated that Eminem denounced Ramaswamy's use of the song and removed it from their previous agreement. The cease-and-desist comes not long after Vivek went viral for performing the song at a campaign event.
"BMI will consider any performance of the Eminem Works by the Vivek 2024 campaign from this date forward to be a material breach of the Agreement for which BMI reserves all rights and remedies with respect thereto," the letter said.
Earlier this month, Ramaswamy attended the Iowa State Fair as part of his presidential campaign. He was on stage with the state's Governor Kim Reynolds when he was asked what's his favorite walk-out song. After he indicated Em's "Lose Yourself" as his favorite, the song began to play from the speakers and Ramaswamy felt compelled to belt out Em's first verse. Video of the moment instantly spread throughout social media. Over a week later, BMI fired off the letter.
"Vivek just got on the stage and cut loose," a rep for Ramaswamy's camp said in response to the letter. "To the American people's chagrin, we will have to leave the rapping to the real slim shady."
Clearly, Eminem is not a fan of Ramaswamy's version of the successful record.