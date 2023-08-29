Eminem Orders GOP Presidential Candidate To Stop Using His Hit Song

"BMI will consider any performance of the Eminem Works by the Vivek 2024 campaign from this date forward to be a material breach of the Agreement for which BMI reserves all rights and remedies with respect thereto," the letter said.



Earlier this month, Ramaswamy attended the Iowa State Fair as part of his presidential campaign. He was on stage with the state's Governor Kim Reynolds when he was asked what's his favorite walk-out song. After he indicated Em's "Lose Yourself" as his favorite, the song began to play from the speakers and Ramaswamy felt compelled to belt out Em's first verse. Video of the moment instantly spread throughout social media. Over a week later, BMI fired off the letter.



"Vivek just got on the stage and cut loose," a rep for Ramaswamy's camp said in response to the letter. "To the American people's chagrin, we will have to leave the rapping to the real slim shady."



Clearly, Eminem is not a fan of Ramaswamy's version of the successful record.