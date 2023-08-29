House Majority Leader Steve Scalise Diagnosed With Blood Cancer

House Majority Leader Rep. Steve Scalise announced that he has been diagnosed with blood cancer.

"After a few days of not feeling like myself this past week, I had some blood work done. The results uncovered some irregularities, and after undergoing additional tests, I was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma, a very treatable blood cancer," Scalise said in a statement.

Scalise said that he will begin treatment, which should last several months.

"I expect to work through this period and intend to return to Washington, continuing my work as Majority Leader and serving the people of Louisiana's First Congressional District," Scalise said.

"I am incredibly grateful we were able to detect this early and that this cancer is treatable," he continued. "I am thankful for my excellent medical team, and with the help of God, support of my family, friends, colleagues, and constituents, I will tackle this with the same strength and energy as I have tackled past challenges."

This is not the first health scare for Rep. Scalise. In 2017, he was shot in the hip while practicing for the annual Congressional baseball game. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. He underwent several surgeries and made a full recovery. He returned to Congress a few months later.