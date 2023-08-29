How To Prepare For Impact Of Hurricane Idalia In North Carolina

As North Carolina braces for the impact of Hurricane Idalia, state officials are encouraging residents to get prepared in the event of an emergency.

Idalia is expected to make landfall along Florida's Gulf Coast on Wednesday (August 30) as an "extremely dangerous" Category 3 hurricane, but will likely lose its intensity as it travels up the coast toward the Carolinas. However, the storm is still expected to bring heavy rain and winds to regions of the state, especially along the coast, bringing the possibility of power outages and flooding.

Gov. Roy Cooper issued a state of emergency ahead of the storm, saying that officials are continuing to monitor Idalia's course and adding, "It is important for North Carolinians to gather emergency kits and prepare for the storm before it's too late." Along with the state of emergency, Gov. Cooper and fellow state officials have shared some tips to be prepared: