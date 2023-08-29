Illinois Restaurant Serves The Best Pancakes In The Entire State

When you picture your dream stack of pancakes what do you see?

Is the fluffy, golden-brown stack served on a plate topped with maple syrup and butter, surrounded by bacon, eggs, sausage and a black coffee, or is it topped with fresh fruit, honey, and whipped cream, next to a smoothie and an oat milk latte? Some even take it a step further by introducing cake into the batter, serving up red velvet, funfetti, and other desert style stacks. Regardless of how you chose to enjoy your pancakes, there is one restaurant in each state known for serving the best around. Something about this place keeps customers coming back for more, and we're pretty sure it has something to do with this satisfying breakfast food.

According to a list compiled Mashed, the best pancakes in all of Illinois can be found at Wildberry Pancakes & Cafe located in Chicago.

Here's what Mashed had to say about the best place to order pancakes in Illinois:

"Visit Wildberry Pancakes & Cafe in Chicago, Illinois, for a plethora of perfect pancakes, each with different sides, garnishes, and sauces. Endorsed my many reviews on Tripadvisor, Wildberry Pancakes & Cafe offers a dessert-adjacent spin on breakfast, and many of the top pancakes are totally kid-friendly (via Yelp). Decadent options like banana coconut cream pie pancakes will be sure to elevate your breakfast experience. Plus, according to Yelp reviewers, the service is outstanding, and there's enough variety on the menu to please everyone in your party."

For a continued list of the best places to order pancakes across the country visit mashed.com.