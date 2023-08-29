Memphis Police Identify Suspect Accused Of Killing Blac Youngsta's Brother
By Tony M. Centeno
August 29, 2023
Police in Memphis are getting closer to taking down the person who killed Blac Youngsta's brother.
According to a report FOX13 in Memphis published on Monday, August 28, authorities have identified Randy Ewing as the man who allegedly pulled the trigger and fired a fatal shot that took the life of Tomanuel Benson. Ewing is currently wanted for second-degree murder and two counts of attempted second-degree murder. Police have not found Ewing yet but they are offering up to $4,000 to anyone who can provide any helpful information that will lead to his capture.
***Please Share*** Homicide Investigation 500 Block of South Parkway East Report #2308010083ME MEMPHIS, TN - On August...Posted by Memphis Police Department est.1827 on Monday, August 28, 2023
The crime happened nearly two weeks ago while Benson was at a BP gas station in South Memphis. Benson was reportedly shot by someone who was in a vehicle that passed by the gas station. Despite previous reports, Benson passed away at the scene. At the time, police released an image of a person of interest, which appeared to be Ewing but they did not know his name.
“I love you, baby brother, rest up," Blac Youngsta wrote on Instagram after learning about his brother's death. "I’m gon’ make the world pay, I swear to God. Nobody safe. Standing over everybody. I’m ready for whatever come with this s**t. It’s okay. Don’t feel sorry for me. I’m not gonna feel sorry for nobody. Only God knows.”
Benson was the third brother the CMG artist lost to gun violence. In 2016, his little brother Ronnie B was shot and killed followed by his other brother Heavy Camp TD, who was shot and killed in Miami back in 2019.