Memphis Police Identify Suspect Accused Of Killing Blac Youngsta's Brother

The crime happened nearly two weeks ago while Benson was at a BP gas station in South Memphis. Benson was reportedly shot by someone who was in a vehicle that passed by the gas station. Despite previous reports, Benson passed away at the scene. At the time, police released an image of a person of interest, which appeared to be Ewing but they did not know his name.



“I love you, baby brother, rest up," Blac Youngsta wrote on Instagram after learning about his brother's death. "I’m gon’ make the world pay, I swear to God. Nobody safe. Standing over everybody. I’m ready for whatever come with this s**t. It’s okay. Don’t feel sorry for me. I’m not gonna feel sorry for nobody. Only God knows.”



Benson was the third brother the CMG artist lost to gun violence. In 2016, his little brother Ronnie B was shot and killed followed by his other brother Heavy Camp TD, who was shot and killed in Miami back in 2019.

