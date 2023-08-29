Michigan Restaurant Serves The Best Pancakes In The Entire State

When you picture your dream stack of pancakes what do you see?

Is the fluffy, golden-brown stack served on a plate topped with maple syrup and butter, surrounded by bacon, eggs, sausage and a black coffee, or is it topped with fresh fruit, honey, and whipped cream, next to a smoothie and an oat milk latte? Some even take it a step further by introducing cake into the batter, serving up red velvet, funfetti, and other desert style stacks. Regardless of how you chose to enjoy your pancakes, there is one restaurant in each state known for serving the best around. Something about this place keeps customers coming back for more, and we're pretty sure it has something to do with this satisfying breakfast food.

According to a list compiled Mashed, the best pancakes in all of Michigan can be found at Sophia's House of Pancakes located across the state.

Here's what Mashed had to say about the best place to order pancakes in Michigan:

"Sophia's House of Pancakes has a considerable following in Michigan, with eight different locations to serve its hungry clientele (via Michigan Live). Breakfasts are a big deal at Sophia's House of Pancakes, with a particular focus on the blueberry pancakes. Rise and shine by 6:30 a.m. to be first in line for these excellent pancakes (via Tripadvisor) paired with a steaming hot cup of coffee or some of Sophia's freshly squeezed orange juice."

For a continued list of the best places to order pancakes across the country visit mashed.com.