Minnesota Restaurant Serves The Best Pancakes In The Entire State

When you picture your dream stack of pancakes what do you see?

Is the fluffy, golden-brown stack served on a plate topped with maple syrup and butter, surrounded by bacon, eggs, sausage and a black coffee, or is it topped with fresh fruit, honey, and whipped cream, next to a smoothie and an oat milk latte? Some even take it a step further by introducing cake into the batter, serving up red velvet, funfetti, and other desert style stacks. Regardless of how you chose to enjoy your pancakes, there is one restaurant in each state known for serving the best around. Something about this place keeps customers coming back for more, and we're pretty sure it has something to do with this satisfying breakfast food.

According to a list compiled Mashed, the best pancakes in all of Minnesota can be found at Maria's Cafe located in Minnesota.

Here's what Mashed had to say about the best place to order pancakes in Minnesota:

"As CBS News notes, the corn pancakes at Maria's Café put the restaurant in a class of it own, especially when you opt to add in cotija cheese for the perfect pairing of sweet and salt. According to Maria's Café's website, you can order these corn pancakes all day or opt for a more traditional rendition of sweet pancakes instead. Whether you're craving a savory or sweet treat for an all-day breakfast, Maria's Café in Minneapolis is the spot to go."

