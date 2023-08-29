The New Mexico Museum of Art, located in Santa Fe, will inaugurate the Vladem Contemporary on September 23. The contemporary art outpost's opening will reveal the outcome of an over $20 million budget.

The 38,000-square-foot space, which is a renovated warehouse in Santa Fe's Railyard District from the 1930s, has a digestible concept that aims to appeal to modern audiences. The featured artwork, which will include pieces created from the 1980s until the present day, will also consist of primarily performance art, multimedia projects and larger installations.

10,000 square feet will be reserved half of the time for gallery space. As for the other half, it'll be a studio meant to accommodate art residencies and educational events. A designated amount of the building will act as a storage spot for its parent establishment, the New Mexico Museum of Art, which is located less than a mile away.

The first exhibition at the Vladem Contemporary is called "Shadow and Light," highlighting over 20 artists. 60% of the art are loan pieces, and 40% are from the museum’s collection.

According to the museum's executive director Mark White,

"[It is] an exploration of the classic idea of New Mexico light as an inspiration for artists for generations. When artists started coming to Santa Fe and New Mexico, they were always lured by the clarity and quality of the light. That continues into the contemporary [era], with the Light and Space artists and their connection to New Mexico.”