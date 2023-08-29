New York Restaurant Serves The Best Pancakes In The Entire State

When you picture your dream stack of pancakes what do you see?

Is the fluffy, golden-brown stack served on a plate topped with maple syrup and butter, surrounded by bacon, eggs, sausage and a black coffee, or is it topped with fresh fruit, honey, and whipped cream, next to a smoothie and an oat milk latte? Some even take it a step further by introducing cake into the batter, serving up red velvet, funfetti, and other desert style stacks. Regardless of how you chose to enjoy your pancakes, there is one restaurant in each state known for serving the best around. Something about this place keeps customers coming back for more, and we're pretty sure it has something to do with this satisfying breakfast food.

According to a list compiled Mashed, the best pancakes in all of New York can be found at Clinton St. Baking Company located in New York City on the Lower East Side.

Here's what Mashed had to say about the best place to order pancakes in New York:

"According to Yelp reviewers, New York City's Clinton St. Baking Company is a consistently crowded, beloved bakery in the heart of the Lower East Side that serves some magical blueberry pancakes. The Infatuation concurs, noting that the expertly executed pancakes at Clinton St. Baking Company are why there are lines out the door during the weekend. Although you might have to wait for a table, dining at Clinton St. Baking Company is an experience any pancake-loving New Yorker or visitor should have at least once."

For a continued list of the best places to order pancakes across the country visit mashed.com.