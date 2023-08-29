One Massachusetts Town Named Among The 20 Best Beach Towns In The US

By Logan DeLoye

August 29, 2023

Town view with curve of Cape Cod from Pilgrim Monument
Photo: Digital Vision

Summer might be coming to an end but there is still time to plan one final beach vacation, and what better place to travel to than one of the best beaches in the entire country? Trips To Discover put together a list of the 20 best beaches in America, and one Massachusetts location made the list.

According to the list Provincetown is among the best beach towns in the entire country. Other locations that made the list include Kennebunkport, Maine, Haleiwa, Hawaii, Bandon, Oregon, and Treasure Island, Florida to name a few.

Here's what Trips To Discover had to say about the best beach town in Massachusetts:

"Provincetown, situated at the far tip of Cape Cod in intensely beautiful surroundings, including vast sand dunes and more than 30 miles of beaches, is known for its especially warm welcome to people of all types. Enjoy sunbathing on tranquil Herring Cove, strolling the sands of Race Point Beach, and exploring the colorful downtown area with everything from great seafood shacks and fudge shops to art galleries, grand mansions, and fine eateries, bookstores, and coffee houses. This top Cape Cod destination is also a great spot for whale watching."

For a continued list of the best beach towns across the country visit tripstodiscover.com.

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.