PHOTOS: Escaped Bull Remains On The Loose In Illinois Town

A bull escaped from a residential property in Barrington Hills on Monday afternoon (August 28), and as of Tuesday morning, the animal has not been located. According to a Facebook Post shared by the village, the bull was spotted off of Route 62 & Old Sutton Road via security camera, only half a mile from its "original sighted location." The post detailed the weight, and color of the bull among other information that may help residents identify the animal if they should come into contact with it.

"We have photos! Have you seen this bull? If so, call 911 immediately. A resident's security camera captured these photos about a 1/2 mile north of the original sighted location in the area of IL Route 62 & Old Sutton Roads.

HERE ARE ANSWERS TO SOME QUESTIONS THAT HAVE BEEN ASKED:

WHERE DID THE BULL COME FROM? The bull escaped a resident’s property.

HOW BIG IS THE BULL? The bull was reported to weigh 1600 pounds.

WHAT COLOR IS THE BULL? Brown and white

WILL THE BULL MAKE A GUEST APPEARANCE AT YOUR FALL FESTIVAL? Probably not.

WHAT IS THE NAME OF THE BULL? The resident did not report this information."