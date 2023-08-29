Popular Florida Airport Staying Open Ahead Of Hurricane Idalia

This news comes after Tampa International Airport and St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport announced they will be closing for a few days during Hurricane Idalia's rampage. TPA says it won't reopen until they assess potential damages but anticipates operating again Thursday morning (August 31).

The now Category 3 monster is on track to strike Florida's western coast, likely making landfall near Apalachee Bay around 8 a.m. Wednesday (August 30).

"Confidence is increasing that Idalia will reach the coast of Florida adjacent to Apalachee Bay Wednesday morning, with all of the reliable deterministic track models honed in on that area," the National Hurricane Center said.

Over 46 counties are under a state of emergency, according to Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday (August 28). The National Weather Service warns Idalia may bring "life-threatening storm surge, hurricane force winds and scattered flash and urban flooding."