Popular Florida Airport Staying Open Ahead Of Hurricane Idalia
By Zuri Anderson
August 29, 2023
A popular Florida airport will remain open as Hurricane Idalia churns toward the Sunshine State, bringing horrendous wind, rain, and flooding. The Orlando International Airport announced they won't be stopping operations during the dangerous storm. Officials, however, encouraged travelers to check in with their airlines about changes to their flights.
"Our airport is open and operational. We continue to monitor the status of Hurricane #Idalia - we do not foresee any significant impact to our operations at this time," according to a Tuesday morning (August 29) post on X (formerly Twitter). "If operational changes occur, we'll post about it. Please check with your airline in regards to your flight."
Our airport is open and operational. We continue to monitor the status of Hurricane #Idalia - we do not foresee any significant impact to our operations at this time. If operational changes occur, we'll post about it. Please check with your airline in regards to your flight. pic.twitter.com/qB5nv6C2b8— Orlando International Airport (@MCO) August 29, 2023
This news comes after Tampa International Airport and St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport announced they will be closing for a few days during Hurricane Idalia's rampage. TPA says it won't reopen until they assess potential damages but anticipates operating again Thursday morning (August 31).
The now Category 3 monster is on track to strike Florida's western coast, likely making landfall near Apalachee Bay around 8 a.m. Wednesday (August 30).
"Confidence is increasing that Idalia will reach the coast of Florida adjacent to Apalachee Bay Wednesday morning, with all of the reliable deterministic track models honed in on that area," the National Hurricane Center said.
Over 46 counties are under a state of emergency, according to Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday (August 28). The National Weather Service warns Idalia may bring "life-threatening storm surge, hurricane force winds and scattered flash and urban flooding."