ScarLip, Kranium & More Perform At Angela Yee Day 2023

The event also had plenty of special guest appearances as well. Chinese Kitty made a surprise appearance and performed her new song "Thick Thighs Save Lives." Maino came through to show Yee some love as well as Grammy award winning singer H.E.R. The "Best Part" crooner was in the building to support Yee on her big day.



ScarLip also pulled up to the event to perform her popular hits like "This Is New York" and more. After her set, ScarLip got to meet a fan known as Brooklynn Bambie who suffers from cancer. She said her dying wish was to meet the rising rapper, which made ScarLip and her fans emotional when she shared video of their interaction on social media.



Angela Yee has hosted her concert since New York City designated August 28 as Angela Yee Day back in 2018. The concert aims to honor Yee's Caribbean and Brooklyn roots while supporting local businesses. Check out scenes from this year's Angela Yee Day 2023 below.