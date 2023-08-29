Teen Hospitalized With 'Rare,' Deadly Disease After Mouse Bites Him

A Western Washington teenager has been diagnosed with a rare yet deadly disease after a mouse bit him in the woods. King County Public Health announced Monday (August 28) that the patient was hospitalized in early August with Hantavirus pulmonary Syndrome (HPS), adding that the patient was living in an Issaquah household infested with mice.

"Since 1997, there have been six people diagnosed with HPS who were most likely infected in King County," officials wrote in a news release. "Prior to the current case, the most recent King County case was in December 2021."

Deer mice are the only rodents that can spread hantavirus in Washington state. Sporting white underbellies and sides, these creatures like to nest in homes, garages, sheds, cabins, cars, and other structures. They're mostly found in wooded rural and suburban areas.

King County Health said people get infected by breathing in dust that contains the virus from rodent droppings, urine, saliva, or nesting materials. Stirring up dust containing the virus can also spread the disease, including sweeping and vacuuming. You can possibly contract hantavirus through mouse bites. It's not spread person-to-person.

Officials claim one in three people diagnosed with hantavirus die. They said a person has a greater chance of being exposed if they're in closed spaces with active rodents.