Washington Destination Ranked Among U.S. Cities With The 'Dirtiest Air'

By Zuri Anderson

August 29, 2023

Aerial View of Spokane, Washington in heavy Wildfire Smoke
Photo: Jacob Boomsma / iStock / Getty Images

With wildfire smoke plaguing air quality across the U.S. over the past year, many are worried that it will affect Americans' health in the long term. Even before rampant blazes started tanking air quality, experts were concerned about other sources, such as car emissions, drought, industrial areas, and more. That's why Stacker revealed which American cities have the "dirtiest air."

The website states, "To learn more about where in the country the air is the dirtiest, Stacker analyzed the 2021 Air Quality Statistics Report from the Environmental Protection Agency, released in May 2022 to compile a list of the 50 cities with the dirtiest air... Air quality was ranked according to the amount of coarse particulate matter (PM10) in the air in metropolitan areas. The higher the amount of particulate matter, the dirtier the quality of air."

One Washington city was placed on the list, and it's Spokane. This metro area ranked No. 41 overall. Researchers say, "Wind patterns and wildfire smoke from neighboring states such as Montana are the primary cause of low air quality in the region."

Here are the Top 10 U.S. cities with the dirtiest air, according to Stacker:

  1. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, Arizona
  2. Hartford-Corcoran, California
  3. Tucson, Arizona
  4. El Centro, California
  5. Albuquerque, New Mexico
  6. Visalia-Porterville, California
  7. El Paso, Texas
  8. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, California
  9. Las Cruces, New Mexico
  10. Bakersfield, California

Check out the full report on stacker.com.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.