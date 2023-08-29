What North Carolina Can Expect From Hurricane Idalia

As Hurricane Idalia makes its way toward the Gulf Coast, folks in the South are bracing for its potential impact, including those in North Carolina. On Tuesday (August 29), Idalia strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane with sustained winds of 80 mph as it makes its way toward the western coast of Florida, where it is expected to make landfall as a Category 3 hurricane on Wednesday.

While Florida is anticipated to feel the brunt of the storm's impact, Idalia could still cause issues in North Carolina. According to WRAL, the greatest threat is the potential for flooding through Friday morning, with the coast expected to feel the storm's impact the most. However, even cities as far inland as central North Carolina can expect to see heavy rain on Thursday, with 2 to 4 inches in the Triangle, 4 to 6 inches in southeastern counties and 4 to 8 inches at the coast.

Additionally, Idalia is expected to bring high winds, with the Triangle seeing wind speeds around 35 mph while the coast could experience gusts up to 55 mph. High winds could cause debris to fly through the air or even knock down trees, bringing with it the potential for widespread power outages.

To get ahead of the storm, Gov. Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency to assist to activate the state's emergency operations plan and is encouraging North Carolinians to prepare themselves for the possible impacts, per WCNC.

"We are continuing to monitor Idalia's course and its potential impacts on our state and it's critical to make sure we are fully prepared," said Cooper. "It is important for North Carolinians to gather emergency kits and prepare for the storm before it's too late."