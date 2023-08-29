Zendaya Reveals Her Fashion Icon: 'We Immediately Connected'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
August 29, 2023
Zendaya has revealed who she views as her "fashion icon." In a recent interview with Elle, the actress revealed that her fashion icon is none other than her longtime personal stylist Law Roach. "I mean, we've been working together since I was like 14 years old," she shared. "He's my first one and only stylist."
She went on to reminisce about the first time they met. "When I met him, he owned a vintage store in Chicago. I was 14 years old that, up until that point, had tried to dress myself, and it was tough," Zendaya admitted. "We immediately connected, and we've grown up so much together."
"It's been an evolution and we've been able to experiment together, and I've learned so much from him in the process," Zendaya said. Elsewhere in the interview, she was asked what she would do if she wasn't an actress. "I think within the industry, I would be a director, which is something I hope to do one day," she revealed. In fact, Zendaya was meant to direct an episode in season 2 of the hit HBO show Euphoria.
“It’s funny. I was actually supposed to direct episode 6, but then I had to act in it,” she shared in 2022. “I didn’t have enough time, so unfortunately, I wasn’t able to this time around. I wanted to have enough time to do it the right way.” Zendaya went on to reveal what career she would have taken up if being in the entertainment industry wasn't on option. "And I think outside I would have probably followed in the footsteps of my parents and became a teacher. I love kids. I love learning and I love teaching."