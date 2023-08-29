Zendaya Reveals Her Fashion Icon: 'We Immediately Connected'

"It's been an evolution and we've been able to experiment together, and I've learned so much from him in the process," Zendaya said. Elsewhere in the interview, she was asked what she would do if she wasn't an actress. "I think within the industry, I would be a director, which is something I hope to do one day," she revealed. In fact, Zendaya was meant to direct an episode in season 2 of the hit HBO show Euphoria.

“It’s funny. I was actually supposed to direct episode 6, but then I had to act in it,” she shared in 2022. “I didn’t have enough time, so unfortunately, I wasn’t able to this time around. I wanted to have enough time to do it the right way.” Zendaya went on to reveal what career she would have taken up if being in the entertainment industry wasn't on option. "And I think outside I would have probably followed in the footsteps of my parents and became a teacher. I love kids. I love learning and I love teaching."