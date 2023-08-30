20 Contestants Revealed For HYBE x Geffen's Girl Group Contest
By Rebekah Gonzalez
August 30, 2023
Music industry powerhouses HYBE and Geffen Records have announced the contestants for the first-ever global girl group! After receiving over 120,000 submissions, only 20 contestants from around the world were chosen to compete for a spot in this one-of-a-kind global girl group. Over the last year, these 20 contestants have been training in Los Angeles, California, based on the world-renowned K-Pop training and development system. It marks the first time a US-based girl group will be created using the K-Pop training system.
Now, the contestants will participate in a world-class audition program titled "The Debut: Dream Academy." Fans can follow the contestants as they embark on the program starting September 1st at 8:00 A.M. PDT on YouTube (Global) and ACEMA (Japan). The content will span across 12 weeks leading up to the live finale on November 17th where the top contestants will vie for a spot in the final group. Fans will play a crucial role throughout the entire competition via fan voting on Weverse and TikTok. At the end of the audition program, the final members of the group will be chosen and the name of their group will be revealed.
The creation of this one-of-a-kind girl group will be the subject of an untitled Netflix documentary series set to premiere sometime in 2024. The series, directed by award-winning filmmaker, Nadia Hallgren, will paint a compelling portrait of the journey to global stardom, including insight into the unique training and development program from HYBE and Geffen Records.
“I have wanted to form an international group based on K-pop methodology for a while. To do this I believed we needed a capable partner," Bang Si-Hyuk (Chairman of HYBE) said at a recent press event at the IGA Studios in Santa Monica. "When I met John (Janick), from the first moment, we both felt instantly that we had a connection, musically and creatively. I am very proud of the rich history we have made and the tremendous talent we have found. I am proud of the opportunities we have created within the K-Pop universe." John Janick (Chairman & CEO of Interscope Geffen A&M) added, "Since we began our partnership two years ago, Bang and I have often spoken about our shared beliefs in artist development, music and creativity. To develop a global group with Bang, with the best of K-Pop methodology, and our Geffen team, is truly special and will bring to life a first-of-its kind experience in music. Each candidate is incredibly talented, dedicated, and driven, making this an exciting moment for music fans around the world.”
Meet the 20 contestants below!