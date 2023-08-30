Music industry powerhouses HYBE and Geffen Records have announced the contestants for the first-ever global girl group! After receiving over 120,000 submissions, only 20 contestants from around the world were chosen to compete for a spot in this one-of-a-kind global girl group. Over the last year, these 20 contestants have been training in Los Angeles, California, based on the world-renowned K-Pop training and development system. It marks the first time a US-based girl group will be created using the K-Pop training system.

Now, the contestants will participate in a world-class audition program titled "The Debut: Dream Academy." Fans can follow the contestants as they embark on the program starting September 1st at 8:00 A.M. PDT on YouTube (Global) and ACEMA (Japan). The content will span across 12 weeks leading up to the live finale on November 17th where the top contestants will vie for a spot in the final group. Fans will play a crucial role throughout the entire competition via fan voting on Weverse and TikTok. At the end of the audition program, the final members of the group will be chosen and the name of their group will be revealed.