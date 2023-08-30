$2,500 Stimulus Check Available To Many Americans

Thousands of Americans will be eligible for a stimulus check of up to $2,500.

Married filing join taxpayers in Montana "will be $2,500 or the line 20 amount" as part of the surplus budget funds to provide relief to residents, according to the Montana Department of Revenue's website. Residents eligible for the rebate must meet the following requirements:

Resident of Montana for the entire 2021 tax year (Beginning January 1, 2021)

Filed a 2020 Montana resident or part-year resident return

Filed a 2021 Montana resident tax return

Filed 2020 and 2021 Montana tax returns by tax year 2021 due date or extension date

Not claimed as a dependent by another tax payer

Line 20 on 2021 Montana Form 2 includes an amount greater than zero.

Several other states are also offering stimulus funds for specific occupations, such as teachers and energy savers, as well as bonuses to farm workers, essential workers and frontline workers, Yahoo Finance reports. Multiple major cities, including Chicago, Los Angeles, Pittsburgh and Seattle, are also reported to be sending stimulus payments to low income households in 2023, according to Ramsey Solutions via Yahoo Finance.

Earlier this year, a third round of stimulus checks paid up to $1,400 per individual, while a married couple with two children could be eligible for a total payment of up to $5,600. Individuals earning less than $75,000 of adjusted gross income, heads of households earning less than $112,500 and married couples earning a combined total of less than $150,000 were all eligible for the stimulus check payments.