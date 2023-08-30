Anne Hathaway Praises Gen Z For Influencing Her Fashion Style

Anne Hathaway is giving a shoutout to the new generation! In a recent interview with Vogue, the Devil Wears Prada actress credited Generation Z for influencing her fashion style. “I know this sounds like I’m super-pandering, but I’m really switched on by Gen Z,” she said in the interview published on Tuesday, August 29th. “It’s a fun generation when it comes to fashion. They really hit it just right where they have a great time with it, but they define themselves by themselves.”

She went on to add that, "Their relationship with [fashion], the way it's received, it's a really, really fun dance." When told that "Gen Z loves color," Hathaway continued, "The concept of dopamine dressing is so much fun! And also fashion itself right now, I feel like designers are having a lot of fun. I feel like people are enjoying it. Maybe it was always the case, and maybe I was the only person in the corner watching everybody else have fun. But just the ability to enjoy it feels like it’s more available to me now than it ever was before."

In a recent ad for Bulgari, Hathaway joined fellow fashion idol Zendaya and the two went viral for a BTS video that showed them wearing slippers and boots instead of heels with their luxurious outfits. Fans will likely see Hathaway in more high-fashion looks in the forthcoming A24 film, Mother Mary, where she'll play a pop star. The film has been described as an "epic pop melodrama" that will follow a fictional musician (Hathaway) and her relationship with an iconic fashion designer (Michaela Coel). Furthermore, Charli XCX and Jack Antonoff will write and produce original songs for the film.