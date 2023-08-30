Ariana Grande Freaks Out After Fan Asks Her To Design Their Tattoo

Ariana Grande was shocked when a fan asked her to draw something on their thigh so they could get it tattooed. This week, Ariana surprised her fans by showing up to an r.e.m. beauty pop-up shop. While meeting fans, the pop star looked dismayed after a fan requested that she sign their thigh so they could have it tattooed later.

"Your thigh?" Ariana asked, confused. "Yeah I'm gonna get it tattooed," the fan revealed and the singer was so shocked she was speechless for a second. "What? Are you crazy?" After asking the fan multiple times "Are you sure?" and reminding them, "That's a really sensitive spot [for a tattoo]," Ariana went on to draw a heart on their upper thigh.