Ariana Grande Freaks Out After Fan Asks Her To Design Their Tattoo
By Rebekah Gonzalez
August 30, 2023
Ariana Grande was shocked when a fan asked her to draw something on their thigh so they could get it tattooed. This week, Ariana surprised her fans by showing up to an r.e.m. beauty pop-up shop. While meeting fans, the pop star looked dismayed after a fan requested that she sign their thigh so they could have it tattooed later.
"Your thigh?" Ariana asked, confused. "Yeah I'm gonna get it tattooed," the fan revealed and the singer was so shocked she was speechless for a second. "What? Are you crazy?" After asking the fan multiple times "Are you sure?" and reminding them, "That's a really sensitive spot [for a tattoo]," Ariana went on to draw a heart on their upper thigh.
Ariana Grande draws heart on a fan’s thigh to get it tattooed.— Pop Base (@PopBase) August 30, 2023
pic.twitter.com/mUyWLvgKQh
Grande's meet and greet with fans was part of the celebrations for the 10th anniversary of her debut album Yours Truly. While filming the upcoming movie musical WICKED over the last year, Ariana also created a week's worth of content for the 10th anniversary of her debut album Yours Truly. The pop star has been sharing live performances from London and doing Q&As ahead of the anniversary on August 30th. "I cannot believe Yours Truly week is halfway over already!" Grande wrote on her Instagram story on Tuesday, August 29th. "I hope you've been enjoying it as much as I have... thank you for celebrating with me and for making it so special. Love you so much... more tomorrow!"
Check out Ariana's latest live performances below!