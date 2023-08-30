It's been over a decade since Hip-Hop lost one of its most revered music executives.



On August 30, 2012, Darrel Steven "Chris" Lighty passed away following a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. Lighty was found dead on the patio of his home in South Riverdale in the Bronx with a 9mm pistol next to his body. He was only 44. At the time, Lighty was in the process of moving his things out of the apartment and into a U-Haul truck parked outside. A gunshot was heard after he reportedly got into an argument with his wife Veronica over their divorce and money he owed to the IRS.