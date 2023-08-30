The heated response comes weeks after Boosie dissed Toriana and her mom in his track "Ungrateful" off his recent album Going Thru Some Thangs. On the record, he puts Wagner and Tori on blast for hitting Boosie with child support even though their daughter turns 18 in two years.



"Baby mama, she done hit me with the child support/Ol' dirty-ass b***h 'bout to lie in court," Boosie raps on the song. "Well, that AMG Benz I'ma need that back/Won't play it like that, you ain't 'bout to keep that/Guess the b***h still mad 'cause her brother got wacked/This the same n***a f**ked your little sister in the cat/You sucked Bleek d**k while I f**ked you from the back/You ain't never been s**t but a f**king hood rat/Your ungrateful ass."



As far as the argument with Wagner goes, Boosie went on Instagram Live and clarified his comments in the heated phone call with Wagner. He also said that he threatened to give Tori a black eye to "instill some fear in her" but acknowledged that his attempt didn't work. See his response below.