Boosie Badazz's Daughter Responds To Heated Family Drama Amid Diss Track
By Tony M. Centeno
August 30, 2023
Boosie Badazz's issues with his daughter and her mother appear to be getting worse.
On Wednesday, August 30, Toriana Hatch went on Instagram and responded to all the drama she's experienced amid her and her mother Rachael Wagner's feud with the rapper. In the video, you can hear Boosie call the 16-year-old a "b***h." He also said that he took Tori out of his will and threatened to give her a black eye. In a separate video, Hatch went all the way in on her dad while mentioning the mental abuse she allegedly faced and the car he repossessed from her.
The heated response comes weeks after Boosie dissed Toriana and her mom in his track "Ungrateful" off his recent album Going Thru Some Thangs. On the record, he puts Wagner and Tori on blast for hitting Boosie with child support even though their daughter turns 18 in two years.
"Baby mama, she done hit me with the child support/Ol' dirty-ass b***h 'bout to lie in court," Boosie raps on the song. "Well, that AMG Benz I'ma need that back/Won't play it like that, you ain't 'bout to keep that/Guess the b***h still mad 'cause her brother got wacked/This the same n***a f**ked your little sister in the cat/You sucked Bleek d**k while I f**ked you from the back/You ain't never been s**t but a f**king hood rat/Your ungrateful ass."
As far as the argument with Wagner goes, Boosie went on Instagram Live and clarified his comments in the heated phone call with Wagner. He also said that he threatened to give Tori a black eye to "instill some fear in her" but acknowledged that his attempt didn't work. See his response below.