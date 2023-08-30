Coi Leray Delivers Her Unapologetic 'Blue Moon' EP

Coi Leray is back with a new project in honor of a rare phenomenon.



On Wednesday, August 30, the innovative rapper delivered her Blue Moon EP. It arrives on the same days as the Super Blue Moon. The project comes with five brand-new songs including "Liquor & Weed" and "Isabel Marant." On the latter track, Leray namedrops Latto and her ex-boyfriend Trippie Redd.



"Yeah I'm on they ass, Hop up out that couch and roll up latto out the bag," Coi raps. "I don't need a stylist, they can't f**k with Coi Leray/Tried to count me out, and now I'm big as Trippie Redd."