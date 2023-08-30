Coi Leray Delivers Her Unapologetic 'Blue Moon' EP
By Tony M. Centeno
August 30, 2023
Coi Leray is back with a new project in honor of a rare phenomenon.
On Wednesday, August 30, the innovative rapper delivered her Blue Moon EP. It arrives on the same days as the Super Blue Moon. The project comes with five brand-new songs including "Liquor & Weed" and "Isabel Marant." On the latter track, Leray namedrops Latto and her ex-boyfriend Trippie Redd.
"Yeah I'm on they ass, Hop up out that couch and roll up latto out the bag," Coi raps. "I don't need a stylist, they can't f**k with Coi Leray/Tried to count me out, and now I'm big as Trippie Redd."
"I put my heart and soul into this project," Coi said in a video she posted earlier this week. "I actually tell my story in these five songs. I get really vulnerable. I get deep and I just hope that you guys enjoy it."
The project comes just a few months after she dropped her second studio album COI. The 16-track album features her smash hit "Players" along with collaborations with David Guetta, Saucy Santana, Lola Brooke, Giggs, Skillibeng and the late James Brown. She's also been apart of other outstanding albums this year including Metro Boomin's Across The Spider-Verse soundtrack, Dave East's Fortune Favors The Bold and Roy Woods' Mixed Emotions.
In support of her new EP, Coi Leray also dropped off the official music video for "Isabel Marant." The eye-popping visuals truly bring the song to life. Listen to the project and watch the video below.