Dairy Queen Releases Fall Blizzard Menu With Exciting New Addition

Dairy Queen recently announced its fall blizzard menu featuring six returning fan favorites and one new addition. According to a press release, the popular fast food chain not only reintroduced their fall blizzard menu for the upcoming season, but they are also giving interested individuals the opportunity to purchase these items for just 85 cents!

Returning flavors include:

" Pumpkin Pie Blizzard Treat : Pumpkin pie pieces blended with world-famous soft serve to Blizzard perfection garnished with whipped topping and nutmeg.

: Pumpkin pie pieces blended with world-famous soft serve to Blizzard perfection garnished with whipped topping and nutmeg. Snickerdoodle Cookie Dough Blizzard Treat : Snickerdoodle cookie dough pieces sprinkled with cinnamon sugar and blended with creamy DQ vanilla soft serve.

: Snickerdoodle cookie dough pieces sprinkled with cinnamon sugar and blended with creamy DQ vanilla soft serve. Caramel Fudge Cheesecake Blizzard Treat : Cheesecake pieces and fudge covered salty caramel pieces blended with world-famous DQ soft serve.

: Cheesecake pieces and fudge covered salty caramel pieces blended with world-famous DQ soft serve. OREO® Hot Cocoa Blizzard Treat : OREO® Cookie pieces and cocoa fudge blended with creamy DQ soft serve garnished with whipped topping.

: OREO® Cookie pieces and cocoa fudge blended with creamy DQ soft serve garnished with whipped topping. REESE’S® Peanut Butter Cup Pie Blizzard Treat : REESE’S® Peanut Butter Cups and graham blended with our world-famous vanilla soft serve to Blizzard perfection and garnished with whipped topping."

: REESE’S® Peanut Butter Cups and graham blended with our world-famous vanilla soft serve to Blizzard perfection and garnished with whipped topping." Choco Dipped Strawberry Blizzard Treat: Strawberry and choco chunks blended with world-famous DQ soft serve.

Aside from the blizzard veterans mention above, restaurant patrons also have the opportunity to try to the new Royal REESE’S® Fluffernutter Blizzard Treat. DQ described this treat to include peanut butter candies swirled into classic vanilla soft serve ice cream with "an irresistible marshmallow center."

These seven fall blizzards are now available to order at participating locations, or through the app. 85 cent blizzards will only be available for purchase through the app from September 11th to September 24th.