JID Reveals Plans For Upcoming Album & Lil Yachty Collaboration

“We finna drop a two-pack," JID explained. "We got a group, me and Yachty, called the Blakkboyz, boom. So we gonna drop that s**t. Then, I think I’ma give y'all an album before this Metro s**t come out. A little Forever & A Day project. I’m just makin goddamn announcements right quick. I don’t even be on this s**t no more because I’m too old for it, but we gonna do this Forever & A Day project, comin out fall time... probably 10-12 songs. Damn near almost done.”



During his announcement, JID also confirmed that he's finally bringing his and Yachty's hit song "Van Gogh" to streaming services. Their collaboration produced by Cardo debuted back in 2019. The song appeared in Yachty's docuseries "The Boat Show" and premiered as a music video last year, but has yet to appear on an official project. Looks like the wait for that record will finally end soon.



JID dropped his previous album The Forever Story last year. Since then, he appeared on the Creed III soundtrack with his Dreamville brethren and on Metro Boomin's Across The Spider-Verse soundtrack.