JID Reveals Plans For Upcoming Album & Lil Yachty Collaboration
By Tony M. Centeno
August 30, 2023
Fans of JID are hype about all the new music he's got on deck.
During an Instagram Live session he held on Tuesday, August 29, the Dreamville signee confirmed his plans to release new music ahead of his upcoming joint album with Metro Boomin. During his livestream, JID said that he recently formed a new group called the Blakkboyz with Lil Yachty. They plan to release two new songs soon. He also revealed that he's been working on a separate solo album called Forever & A Day that has 10-12 tracks on it. JID wants to drop that project in the fall.
JID has a lot of music otw 🫡— Team DREAMVILLE (@TeamDreamville) August 29, 2023
- 2 pack with Lil Yachty
- ‘Forever & A Day’ album
- Collab album with Metro Boomin
🕊️🕊️🕊️pic.twitter.com/bDe44bgFLw
2 pack Blakkboyz otw— (J.I.D)🪓🪓 (@JIDsv) August 29, 2023
“We finna drop a two-pack," JID explained. "We got a group, me and Yachty, called the Blakkboyz, boom. So we gonna drop that s**t. Then, I think I’ma give y'all an album before this Metro s**t come out. A little Forever & A Day project. I’m just makin goddamn announcements right quick. I don’t even be on this s**t no more because I’m too old for it, but we gonna do this Forever & A Day project, comin out fall time... probably 10-12 songs. Damn near almost done.”
During his announcement, JID also confirmed that he's finally bringing his and Yachty's hit song "Van Gogh" to streaming services. Their collaboration produced by Cardo debuted back in 2019. The song appeared in Yachty's docuseries "The Boat Show" and premiered as a music video last year, but has yet to appear on an official project. Looks like the wait for that record will finally end soon.
JID dropped his previous album The Forever Story last year. Since then, he appeared on the Creed III soundtrack with his Dreamville brethren and on Metro Boomin's Across The Spider-Verse soundtrack.